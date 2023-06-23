Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.25

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.25 and traded as low as C$0.23. Canagold Resources shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 28,250 shares traded.

Canagold Resources Trading Up 8.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 4.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.22.

Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Canagold Resources Company Profile

Canagold Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the New Polaris gold mine project that consist of 61 crown granted mineral claims and 1 modified grid claim covering an area of approximately 2,956 acres located at Tulsequah River Valley.

