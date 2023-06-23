Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Stock Price Up 25.6%

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 25.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 1,879 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFPUF has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Canfor Pulp Products Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

