Capitol Family Office Inc. Decreases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Capitol Family Office Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 4.5% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.53.

American Tower Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:AMT traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.19. The company had a trading volume of 287,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,246. The company has a market capitalization of $87.70 billion, a PE ratio of 62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.83. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 209.33%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

