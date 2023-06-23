Cardano (ADA) Trading Up 15% This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000965 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $10.50 billion and approximately $222.10 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,922.46 or 0.06168896 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00042929 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00030019 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00015674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014048 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,905,661,251 coins and its circulating supply is 34,932,113,394 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

