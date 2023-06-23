Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.27

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$6.27 and last traded at C$6.28, with a volume of 941197 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of C$989.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.15.

Cardinal Energy Announces Dividend

Cardinal Energy ( TSE:CJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.02). Cardinal Energy had a net margin of 46.63% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of C$134.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$138.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.7299893 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

About Cardinal Energy

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.