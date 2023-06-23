Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.27

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$6.27 and last traded at C$6.28, with a volume of 941197 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.45.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th.
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of C$989.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.15.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is 42.86%.
Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
