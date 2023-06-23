CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Announces Earnings Results

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65, RTT News reports. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CarMax Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of KMX opened at $78.32 on Friday. CarMax has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $106.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Stephens decreased their price target on CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Northcoast Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

CarMax Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMX. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in CarMax by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in CarMax by 654.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Further Reading

