CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Announces Earnings Results

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65, RTT News reports. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
CarMax Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of KMX opened at $78.32 on Friday. CarMax has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $106.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Stephens decreased their price target on CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Northcoast Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.
CarMax Company Profile
CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.
