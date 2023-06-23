Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,333 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,387 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,506,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,707,000 after acquiring an additional 26,254 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,427,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,070,000 after acquiring an additional 125,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,356,000 after acquiring an additional 50,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,472,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,231,000 after acquiring an additional 123,695 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after acquiring an additional 106,466 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hanmi Financial

In other Hanmi Financial news, Director Harry Chung acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $42,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,994.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

HAFC stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.29. 42,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $467.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.94. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.31.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $66.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.80 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 16.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 29.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

