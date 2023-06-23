Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 33,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 18.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.90. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $88.76.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

In other news, insider Brady J. Stewart purchased 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Soderstrom acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,729.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

