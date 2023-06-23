Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $312,000 Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 6.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Bradford E. Crandell sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $104,227.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vista Outdoor news, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 4,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $115,453.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,430 shares in the company, valued at $594,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford E. Crandell sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $104,227.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,457 shares of company stock worth $1,482,392. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VSTO. TheStreet cut Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Shares of NYSE VSTO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.32. The stock had a trading volume of 136,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,287. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.78 and a beta of 0.94. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $32.60.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $740.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.36 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 28.86% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

