Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $723,000 Stock Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Benchmark Electronics worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 105,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 118,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 70,905 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 51,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,510. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average of $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $893.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

