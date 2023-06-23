Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $461,000 in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the third quarter valued at $326,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the third quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 1.2% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 55,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Wabash National

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $339,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Wabash National stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.48. 148,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,950. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.59. Wabash National had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

Wabash National Profile

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Stories

