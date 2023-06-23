Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $513,000 in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 39,804 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

NYSE:CLS traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 142,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,649. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.09. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.29.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

