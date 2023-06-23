Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 19,780 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,780 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 0.9% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780,145 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $398,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,179,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,029. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $36.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.53.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

