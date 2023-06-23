Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 930 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Logitech International accounts for about 3.7% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Logitech International by 105.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,890,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,050,000 after buying an additional 4,057,112 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth $238,096,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after buying an additional 466,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 153.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,538,000 after buying an additional 375,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Logitech International by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 793,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,397,000 after buying an additional 328,930 shares in the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LOGI traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.58. 154,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,543. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $68.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.05.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Logitech International had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $960.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOGI shares. Citigroup downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 800 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $52,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

