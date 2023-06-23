Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,796 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLNG. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 1,152.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 871.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Price Performance

GLNG traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $20.42. 121,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,932. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.69. Golar LNG Limited has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Golar LNG Increases Dividend

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.39). Golar LNG had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 218.75%. The firm had revenue of $73.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from Golar LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

