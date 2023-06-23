Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,502 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,502 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 120,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.16. 454,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,867. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.88.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.