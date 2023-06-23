Casper Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 23rd. Casper has a total market capitalization of $459.53 million and $3.24 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,808,394,516 coins and its circulating supply is 11,121,635,599 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,807,793,828 with 11,121,069,846 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04173054 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $3,814,746.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

