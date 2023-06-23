Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) rose 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.92 and last traded at $25.91. Approximately 343,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 972,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of -0.15.

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,622,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,259,000 after buying an additional 58,149 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,109,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,235,000 after buying an additional 62,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,542,000 after acquiring an additional 64,903 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,306,000 after acquiring an additional 50,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $9,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

