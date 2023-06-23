Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Raised by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $239.00. The stock had a trading volume of 561,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,036. The company has a market capitalization of $123.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.49. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

