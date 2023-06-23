CEEK VR Hits 1-Day Volume of $8.98 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0579 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $46.64 million and approximately $8.98 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017449 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00019263 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014461 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,963.79 or 0.99969890 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.06118396 USD and is up 6.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $10,559,633.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.