Cellular Goods (LON:CBX) Trading Down 2.4%

Cellular Goods PLC (LON:CBX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01). Approximately 669,237 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,966,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

Cellular Goods Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.80 and a beta of -1.67.

Cellular Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cellular Goods PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells biosynthetic cannabinoids-based consumer products in the United Kingdom. The company provides cannabinoid solutions for skincare and ingestible products. It offers its products through retailers; direct to consumers through its website; and online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cellular Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellular Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.