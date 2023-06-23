CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Up 4.3%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.69. 1,512,672 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 4,312,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CEMIG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Get CEMIG alerts:

CEMIG Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CEMIG ( NYSE:CIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. CEMIG had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, analysts expect that CEMIG will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CEMIG during the third quarter worth $4,290,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in shares of CEMIG by 30.2% in the first quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,125,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 261,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of CEMIG by 12.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

CEMIG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.