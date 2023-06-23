Centamin (LON:CEY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $67.26

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 67.26 ($0.86) and traded as high as GBX 92.55 ($1.18). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 91.60 ($1.17), with a volume of 2,834,408 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on CEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Centamin from GBX 130 ($1.66) to GBX 135 ($1.73) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.86) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,835.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 80.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 67.94.

In other news, insider Martin Horgan sold 174,976 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.27), for a total value of £173,226.24 ($221,658.66). 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Centamin stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,143 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 6.23% of Centamin as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

