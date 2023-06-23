Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 594,694 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,351,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,349,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 724,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,328,000 after acquiring an additional 195,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 406,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,290,000 after acquiring an additional 179,492 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.87. The company had a trading volume of 59,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,187. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $48.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

