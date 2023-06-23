Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $247,000 Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 976.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 60.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

CBRE stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.86. The company had a trading volume of 186,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,454. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.12. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.