Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $538,000 Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.3 %

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.36. The stock had a trading volume of 274,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,854,565. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.28. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $59.27 and a one year high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $97.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.