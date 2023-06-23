Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,347,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,435,108,000 after purchasing an additional 271,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after acquiring an additional 348,169 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,653,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $471,534,000 after acquiring an additional 39,965 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,990,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,539,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $459,954,000 after purchasing an additional 464,166 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.39.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE:LYB traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.93. 73,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,651. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.88 and its 200-day moving average is $90.87. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

