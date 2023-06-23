Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Takes Position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Separately, Harbor Advisory Corp MA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,941,000.

BATS HYBL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,860 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.57.

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

