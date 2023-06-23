Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Down 1.6 %

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 33.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

