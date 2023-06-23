Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Price Target Raised to GBX 140

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 130 ($1.66) to GBX 140 ($1.79) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Centrica from GBX 50 ($0.64) to GBX 110 ($1.41) in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Centrica from GBX 125 ($1.60) to GBX 130 ($1.66) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Centrica from GBX 135 ($1.73) to GBX 140 ($1.79) in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.66) to GBX 140 ($1.79) in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $5.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17. Centrica has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.089 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Centrica’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

