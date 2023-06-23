Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Price Target Raised to GBX 140

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 130 ($1.66) to GBX 140 ($1.79) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Centrica from GBX 50 ($0.64) to GBX 110 ($1.41) in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Centrica from GBX 125 ($1.60) to GBX 130 ($1.66) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Centrica from GBX 135 ($1.73) to GBX 140 ($1.79) in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.66) to GBX 140 ($1.79) in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.
Centrica Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $5.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17. Centrica has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Centrica Increases Dividend
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
