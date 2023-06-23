CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.67

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.67 and traded as low as C$2.42. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$2.56, with a volume of 427,471 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CEU. National Bankshares lowered their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.35 to C$4.60 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.47.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$621.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.23.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$557.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$555.08 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 13,445 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total transaction of C$32,930.84. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Featured Articles

