Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Chewy were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Chewy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Chewy by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Chewy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Chewy by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Chewy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $38.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.42 and a beta of 0.76. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.46.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 0.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Chewy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Chewy from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.65.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 70,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $2,807,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,062,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,207,107.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 32,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $1,288,794.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,378,371.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 70,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $2,807,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,062,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,207,107.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,319,611. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

