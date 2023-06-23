Chiliz Trading 16.4% Higher Over Last Week (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Chiliz token can now be bought for about $0.0781 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $548.32 million and approximately $37.66 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz’s launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,024,695,758 tokens. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

