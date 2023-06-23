CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 2,443 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 0.4% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $18,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Valero Energy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.46.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $109.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.20. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $96.93 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

