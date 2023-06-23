CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 5,417 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $8,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. 92 Resources restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.54.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

PFG stock opened at $72.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.28.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.21%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.