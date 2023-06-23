CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,635,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $188,493,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.9% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

EFA opened at $70.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.55.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

