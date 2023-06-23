CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $5.38 Million Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,030,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,444,000 after purchasing an additional 422,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,454,000 after purchasing an additional 40,347 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,936,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,999,000 after purchasing an additional 149,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $115.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $121.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 50.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,931,692.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.71.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

