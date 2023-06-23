CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,956 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $11,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $1,810,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at $498,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,690,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,766,000 after acquiring an additional 134,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at $1,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VICI. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

NYSE VICI opened at $30.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.72. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $35.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

