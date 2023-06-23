CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,332,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Humana by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,623,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,904,491,000 after acquiring an additional 831,057 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Humana by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,065,000 after acquiring an additional 654,681 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 5,251.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 469,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,677,000 after acquiring an additional 460,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.56.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $455.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $435.00 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $506.09 and its 200 day moving average is $504.04.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.