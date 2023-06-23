CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.05% of Cardinal Health worth $10,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 888.6% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CAH opened at $91.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.34. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.32 and a 12-month high of $92.57.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CAH. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.