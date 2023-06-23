CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,021 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $9,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,388,217,000 after purchasing an additional 755,625 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 636.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 725,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $87,334,000 after purchasing an additional 626,594 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $191,256,000 after purchasing an additional 610,894 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,622,637,000 after purchasing an additional 584,025 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.18.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $123.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.81.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.22 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at $21,793,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.