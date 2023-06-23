CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Takes $6.59 Million Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 103,143 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,586,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in NetApp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 77,192 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,519 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,831 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,025 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in NetApp by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $73.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.07. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $79.09.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,050 shares in the company, valued at $19,813,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock worth $747,585 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Stories

