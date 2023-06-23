Citigroup Lowers Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $161.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $204.00 to $161.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.92% from the stock’s previous close.

SRPT has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $197.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.81.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $123.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.01. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $68.61 and a 1-year high of $159.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.48.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.47 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,999,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,560,000 after purchasing an additional 131,308 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,933,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,340,000 after acquiring an additional 379,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,938,000 after acquiring an additional 43,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,735,000 after acquiring an additional 55,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,213,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,237,000 after acquiring an additional 282,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.