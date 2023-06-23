Clarity Financial LLC Has $746,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Clarity Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 87,308 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up about 2.8% of Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $90.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.65. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The company has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DUK. Mizuho lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.38.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

