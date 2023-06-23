Clarity Financial LLC Sells 55,914 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Clarity Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 55,914 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.0% of Clarity Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,278 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.6% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 937 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the first quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 26,454 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 19,522 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $108.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

