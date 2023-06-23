Clarity Financial LLC Sells 563,209 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Clarity Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 563,209 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 15.9% of Clarity Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 308,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,716,000 after acquiring an additional 109,913 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 73,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 19,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 40,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $102.31 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $120.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

