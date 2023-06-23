ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Major Shareholder Purchases $126,072.00 in Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.90 per share, with a total value of $126,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 858,498 shares in the company, valued at $26,527,588.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,694 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $328,626.62.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,422 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.09 per share, with a total value of $313,597.98.

On Monday, June 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,788 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $113,526.36.

On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 49,181 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $1,487,233.44.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,501 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $135,075.01.

On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 23,223 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $678,111.60.

On Thursday, June 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 31,074 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $873,179.40.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CTR opened at $30.09 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.40.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

