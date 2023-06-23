Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.29 Billion (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market cap of $1.29 billion and $4.22 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $2,005.11 or 0.06399320 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s launch date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.”

