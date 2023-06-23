Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at Truist Financial

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CYH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.08.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $8.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 28.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.