Comparing Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) & Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC)

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) and Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Manitowoc and Gencor Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manitowoc 1 8 0 0 1.89 Gencor Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Manitowoc currently has a consensus target price of $14.56, indicating a potential downside of 18.00%. Given Manitowoc’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Manitowoc is more favorable than Gencor Industries.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Manitowoc has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gencor Industries has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Manitowoc and Gencor Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manitowoc $2.08 billion 0.30 -$123.60 million ($3.15) -5.63 Gencor Industries $109.05 million 2.07 -$370,000.00 $0.53 29.02

Gencor Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Manitowoc. Manitowoc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gencor Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Manitowoc and Gencor Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manitowoc -5.29% 8.98% 3.14% Gencor Industries 7.16% 4.60% 4.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.7% of Manitowoc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of Gencor Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Manitowoc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Gencor Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gencor Industries beats Manitowoc on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand. The company also provides aftermarket services, such as sale of parts and accessories, field service work, routine maintenance services, technical support, erection and decommissioning services, crane remanufacturing, and training services. Its crane products are used in various applications, including energy production/distribution and utilities; petrochemical and industrial projects; infrastructure, such as road, bridge, and airport construction; and commercial and high-rise residential construction. The company serves a range of customers, including dealers, rental companies, contractors, and government entities in the petrochemical, industrial, commercial construction, power and utilities, infrastructure, and residential construction end markets. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants. It also provides combustion systems that transform solid, liquid, or gaseous fuels into usable energy, or burn multiple fuels in asphalt and aggregate drying industries; and combustion systems for rotary dryers, kilns, fume and liquid incinerators, and fuel heaters, as well as industrial incinerators. In addition, the company offers thermal fluid heat transfer systems that transfer heat for storage, heating, and pumping viscous materials, such as asphalt, chemicals, heavy oils, etc. in various industrial and petrochemical applications; specialty storage tanks for various industrial uses; and asphalt pavers under the Blaw-Knox brand. Gencor Industries, Inc. sells its products primarily to the highway construction industry through its sales representatives, and independent dealers and agents worldwide. The company was formerly known as Mechtron International Corporation and changed its name to Gencor Industries, Inc. in 1987. Gencor Industries, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

